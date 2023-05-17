In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

All too often, we find ourselves glued to our screens, constantly connected to the outside world, and neglecting our inner selves.

However, taking the time to disconnect and tap back into our spirit is crucial for our overall well-being. It allows us to quiet our minds, reconnect with nature, and focus on our innermost desires and needs.

When we disconnect, we are able to rediscover our passions, rekindle our creativity, and find peace in the present moment. By tapping back into our spirit, we are able to live a more fulfilling and purposeful life.

The importance and beauty of tapping into one’s spirit became abundantly clear when we attended Matt Corby’s recent performance for Wild Turkey’s Music 101 Campaign, which saw guests head off the beaten path for an intimate and unforgettable music experience in the NSW wilderness.

Continuing with their commitment to supporting musical talent and celebrating their shared passion as they bring their brand platform “Trust Your Spirit” to life with their latest program, Music 101, Wild Turkey’s latest exciting initiative saw one fan – Will Clift – embrace the once-in-lifetime opportunity to be mentored by Corby, before opening for his Wild Turkey’s Music 101 session.

Following the epic experience, we got inspired to put together ten ways to tap into your spirit that are simple and effective in leading you to live a more rich, fulfilling life.

Attend a live music event in a unique setting

Ahead of Corby’s performance, guests arrived just as the sun was setting over a pecan orchard in Somersby, just north of Sydney, for a special night with Wild Turkey & Matt Corby.

Hearing the crackle of the fire and clink of the glasses with a beautiful Wild Turkey drop served to fans as they unwound and soon enjoyed the Problems singer’s magical acoustic music performance.

Attending a live music event in a unique setting like Corby’s Wild Turkey Music 101 performance alongside his mentee is a great (and fun) way to tap into one’s spirit as it allows us to immerse ourselves in the experience fully.

Unlike other forms of entertainment, live music has the power to connect people on a deep emotional level, and it can be a transformative experience. Whether it’s the energy of the crowd or the magic of the performance, live music can create a sense of belonging and connectedness that is hard to replicate in any other way.

Create a cosy atmosphere

Matt Corby’s Wild Turkey show had guests feeling cosy and comfortable, adding to the chilled, stripped-back atmosphere. The stage was set up with cushions, blankets, and hay bales amongst the fire pits, creating the perfect scene to enjoy great food, great drinks, and great music.

But you don’t have to be at a live music performance to get the same vibes in the comfort of your own home.

Whether it’s running a hot bath, lighting some candles and putting on your favourite tunes, or simply throwing on your comfiest trackies with a warm blanket on a winter’s night to binge your favourite Netflix series, there’s no doubt there’s something soul-soothing about creating cosy surroundings.

Learn a new skill

Cocktail workshops at the Wild Turkey event gave guests an invaluable insight into some of the secrets to making the perfect Old Fashioned, which was garnished with paperbark, honouring the local area.

Learning a new skill, like skateboarding, painting, or trying to learn a new language is a great way to step out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves while encouraging us to adopt a growth mindset. When we see progress, we also see a major boost in our confidence and self-esteem, which is imperative when tapping into our spirit.

Explore new experiences

Corby fans were provided with a first look inside Wild Turkey’s travelling mobile music home, where they learned more about the brand’s history and its values, and how the travelling mobile music home provides a new experience for artists trying to get their creative juices flowing.

Exploring a new experience can be as small as taking a walk in nature in your local area without your phone, to something as big as travelling to a foreign country you’ve never been to. It’s about what works for you!

Support others

Supporting others is important for the soul as it helps you connect with people, cultivate empathy, and develop a sense of purpose beyond yourself.

When you lend a helping hand or offer support to someone else, it can give you a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction that can boost your mood and overall well-being, while also helping you develop meaningful relationships and a sense of community, which can be incredibly grounding and uplifting.

In the case of Matt Corby’s recent Wild Turkey performance, his mentorship of up-and-coming musician Will Clift is a perfect example of how supporting others can be a way of tapping into your own spirit.

By sharing his knowledge and experience, Matt not only helped Will grow as an artist but also found fulfillment in nurturing the next generation of talent.

Disconnect from technology

The crowd were encouraged to switch off from technology and be in the moment, which they diligently obeyed. The orchard was quiet, and everyone was entranced as both Will and Matt played, creating a unique and mindful experience.

Disconnecting from technology allowed us to be fully present in the moment and connect with our surroundings – and it’s something we can do from home, even if it means switching off our phones for an hour after work to wind down.

By taking a break from technology, we can clear our minds and focus on the present moment, which can help us feel more grounded within ourselves and the world around us.

It also gives us an opportunity to engage in activities that can help us recharge and nourish our souls, such as spending time in nature, pursuing creative endeavours, or connecting with others.

Immerse yourself in nature

The outdoor setting of Corby’s performance allowed guests to immerse themselves in nature, connecting with the natural world and finding peace in its surroundings.

This is a hugely useful way to tap into our own spirit, as it provides an opportunity for us to slow down, observe our surroundings, and appreciate the beauty of the natural world.

Research has shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase feelings of well-being, as well as help us to gain a new perspective and feel a sense of awe and wonder.

Connect with others

Connecting with others is vital to us as human beings as we are naturally social creatures who thrive on relationships and connections with others. Meaningful interactions with others can help us feel understood, supported, and uplifted.

Sharing experiences, thoughts, and feelings with others can also give us a sense of purpose and belonging – as we felt the moment Corby emerged from the darkness of the trees to a roar of applause when it was his turn to take to the stage.

The way the singer spoke to the crowd between songs felt like he was just an (insanely talented) friend, having back-and-forth conversations with several super fans and people throwing out requests, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere that guests won’t soon forget.

Reach out to a friend

It’s not just a nice thing to do – there’s actual science behind helping others out!

Acts of kindness and generosity have been shown to release feel-good hormones in the brain, such as dopamine and oxytocin, which can improve mood and reduce stress.

Additionally, lending a hand to a friend can increase feelings of self-worth, while strengthening the bond between friends while cultivating a reciprocal supportive relationship.

At the Wild Turkey event, one fan seemed to take the term “reach out to a friend” literally as he hand-delivered Matt a Wild Turkey drink at the end of his set in what was most certainly a special moment for both of them.

Embrace imperfection

Literally no one is perfect, so why do you expect yourself to be? Even with all his talent, Corby forgot some lyrics in his Wild Turkey set – only for a fan to yell out the words to help him out, creating an incredibly sweet shared moment at the show that brought everyone joy.

As we witnessed, embracing imperfection and being open to support and help from others can be a great way to tap back into your spirit and connect with those around you.

By accepting that imperfection is a natural part of the human experience, we can reduce our stress levels and enjoy life to the fullest.

