Some of Australia and New Zealand’s most exciting rising artists have landed on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music Class of ’26, its annual list of acts tipped for breakout success.

Now in its third year, the Future 25 series highlights emerging talent across a wide range of genres, from pop and hip-hop through to indie rock and singer-songwriter fare. This year’s class includes names already building momentum internationally, alongside artists rapidly making their mark closer to home.

“Our newsroom debates and discussions are always lively, but putting together the Future of Music Class of ’26 was arguably the toughest we’ve had to date,” says Editor-in-Chief Neil Griffiths. “That’s a testament to the calibre of talent we have in Australia and New Zealand right now.

“Whether it’s acts who are already gaining international traction like Balu Brigada and Keli Holiday, or ones who are already making waves locally like Folk Bitch Trio, BOY SODA, and Geneva AM, the 2026 class prove that our countries are producing music as good as anywhere else in the world.

“Our job is to spotlight and showcase these incredible artists. Get on board now before they become global superstars!”

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Among those are Auckland four-piece Borderline, whose self-titled debut album is arriving next month. For a band still only at the beginning of their first album cycle, they already sound like they are thinking bigger, with sharper songs, bolder production, and the kind of live ambition that makes the next step feel inevitable.

HEADSEND – the Byron Bay trio of Rasmus King, Kyuss King, and Bon Soric – are at an earlier career stage than many of this year’s other Future 25 acts, which only speaks to the strength of their first releases.

Inertia are also among this year’s Class, representing the incredible moment heavy music is having on these shores. They have become a formidable live act, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in heavy and alternative music, including Polaris, Dayseeker, Northlane, Ocean Grove, Thornhill, Void of Vision, Holding Absence, Caskets, Thy Art Is Murder, and Story of the Year.

Post-punk band Radio Free Alice, hip-hop artist RNZŌ, Sydney trio Shady Nasty, and the timeless Way Dynamic also feature in this year’s list.

See the full list here.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ will publish exclusive interviews and live sessions with the Class of ’26 in the coming weeks. See here for all the details.