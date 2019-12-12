A$AP Ferg has announced a one-off Melbourne show in support of his upcoming appearance at Hidden Festival. Ferg will alight 170 Russell on Wednesday, March 4th — this is set to be the rappers only sideshow whilst down under.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, December 16th at 12pm. You can find all the relevant information below.
A$AP Ferg
2020 Australian Tour
Tickets on sale 12pm, Monday, December 16th.
Wednesday, March 4th
170 Russell, Melbourne
HIDDEN 2020
29th February 2020 – Victoria Parklands, Brisbane
1st March 2020 – Gloucester Park, Perth
ASAP FERG*
INJURY RESERVE
SAINt JHN
TRIPLE ONE
BARELY ALIVE B2B VIRTUAL RIOT*
DELTA HEAVY
EPTIC*
KOVEN
SHADES
* exclusive to Hidden 2020
HIDEN PRESENTS
6th March 2020 – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney
A$AP FERG*
TRIPLE ONE
EPTIC*
BARELY ALIVE B2B VIRTUAL RIOT*
*exclusive to Hidden presents Sydney
TICKETS ON SALE
www.discoverhidden.com