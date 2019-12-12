A$AP Ferg has announced a one-off Melbourne show in support of his upcoming appearance at Hidden Festival. Ferg will alight 170 Russell on Wednesday, March 4th — this is set to be the rappers only sideshow whilst down under.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, December 16th at 12pm. You can find all the relevant information below.

A$AP Ferg

2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale 12pm, Monday, December 16th.

Wednesday, March 4th

170 Russell, Melbourne

Also appearing at Hidden Festival…

Watch: A$AP Ferg – ‘Shabba ft. A$AP ROCKY’

HIDDEN 2020

29th February 2020 – Victoria Parklands, Brisbane

1st March 2020 – Gloucester Park, Perth

ASAP FERG*

INJURY RESERVE

SAINt JHN

TRIPLE ONE

BARELY ALIVE B2B VIRTUAL RIOT*

DELTA HEAVY

EPTIC*

KOVEN

SHADES

* exclusive to Hidden 2020

HIDEN PRESENTS

6th March 2020 – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney

A$AP FERG*

TRIPLE ONE

EPTIC*

BARELY ALIVE B2B VIRTUAL RIOT*

*exclusive to Hidden presents Sydney

TICKETS ON SALE

www.discoverhidden.com