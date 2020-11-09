Back In Black and Highway To Hell recently celebrated 40th anniversary milestones and to celebrate this massive achievement, AC/DC have decided to collaborate with DC Shoes on a special line of footwear and apparel to coincide for the band’s upcoming new album, Power Up, which will drop on November 13th.

Skate brands have a storied history of great music collabs, and AC/DC tracks have featured in many iconic skate videos, so a footwear collab made a lot of sense for DC. Not only do the letters in their name overlap, DC Shoes’ DIY and IDGAF culture seamlessly fit in with a band who, before stadiums and superstardom, were the gritty rebels of the Aussie pub rock scene.

This AC/DC x DC Shoes collaboration consists of T-shirts, footwear, and accessories, all of which have been adorned with AC/DC’s iconic imagery and is available now.

Aligning with the launch of this collection and, AC/DC’s upcoming album release, Aussie punk rockers The Chats have released their new single AC/CD CD. The new music video sees the band interpret some of the most famous AC/DC music videos of all-time, while kitted out in the new collection.

It’s a hilariously fun yet respectful tribute from the Chats that ultimately culminates with the tongue-in-cheek declaration that AC/DC are the “second greatest band in history” behind themselves.

We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to AC/DC.