AC/DC’s long-time promoter says the band are ready to rock when they kick off their Australian stadium tour in Melbourne tonight.
Speaking at a media call at the MCG on Tuesday, per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Christo Van Egmond said: They did the soundcheck yesterday – you could feel the building shake. So it’s good! What a rock’n’roll show should be.”
The current Power Up tour is the first Van Egmond has promoted since his father, Garry Van Egmond, died last year.
During the press conference, Van Egmond revealed that the Australian leg of the tour had been in the works since early this year, and he has seen plenty of the shows around the world since the run kicked off in Germany last year, to know that local fans are in for a treat.
“Then I went to Europe last year and saw one of the first shows for Power Up – about seven shows in Munich,” he said. “They’ve been on the road, done 60 shows and have performed in front of about 4 million people so far.
“It’s a well-oiled machine. The show’s just incredible, they are absolutely flying.”
It’s expected that 80,000 AC/DC fans will attend the MCG shows both Wednesday night and this coming Sunday.
The Power Up tour of Australia will then take AC/DC to Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane through November and December, with several new dates having to be added to the tour due to overwhelming demand.
They will hit the stage with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, alongside a powerhouse local rock act in each city: The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), and Headsend (Brisbane).
AC/DC 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR
With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)
Wednesday 12 November
Melbourne Cricket Ground
TICKETEK
Sunday, 16 November
Melbourne Cricket Ground
TICKETEK
Friday 21 November
Sydney Accor Stadium
TICKETEK
Tuesday 25 November
Sydney Accor Stadium
TICKETEK
Sunday 30 November
Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final
TICKETMASTER
Thursday 4 December
Perth Optus Stadium
TICKETEK
Monday 8 December
Perth Optus Stadium
TICKETEK
Sunday 14 December
Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
TICKETEK
Thursday, 18 December
Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
TICKETEK