AC/DC’s long-time promoter says the band are ready to rock when they kick off their Australian stadium tour in Melbourne tonight.

Speaking at a media call at the MCG on Tuesday, per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Christo Van Egmond said: They did the soundcheck yesterday – you could feel the building shake. So it’s good! What a rock’n’roll show should be.”

The current Power Up tour is the first Van Egmond has promoted since his father, Garry Van Egmond, died last year.

During the press conference, Van Egmond revealed that the Australian leg of the tour had been in the works since early this year, and he has seen plenty of the shows around the world since the run kicked off in Germany last year, to know that local fans are in for a treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

“Then I went to Europe last year and saw one of the first shows for Power Up – about seven shows in Munich,” he said. “They’ve been on the road, done 60 shows and have performed in front of about 4 million people so far.

“It’s a well-oiled machine. The show’s just incredible, they are absolutely flying.”

It’s expected that 80,000 AC/DC fans will attend the MCG shows both Wednesday night and this coming Sunday.

The Power Up tour of Australia will then take AC/DC to Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane through November and December, with several new dates having to be added to the tour due to overwhelming demand.

They will hit the stage with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, alongside a powerhouse local rock act in each city: The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), and Headsend (Brisbane).

AC/DC 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Wednesday 12 November

Melbourne Cricket Ground

TICKETEK

Sunday, 16 November

Melbourne Cricket Ground

TICKETEK

Friday 21 November

Sydney Accor Stadium

TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November

Sydney Accor Stadium

TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November

Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December

Perth Optus Stadium

TICKETEK

Monday 8 December

Perth Optus Stadium

TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

TICKETEK