Adam Levine, member of the band Maroon 5, has made the bizarre declaration that there are “no bands.”

Adam Levine recently sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in promotion of Maroon 5’s latest song, the Megan Thee Stallion collaboration ‘Beautiful Mistakes.’

During the interview, Levine delved into an experience he shared with his daughter, where the pair bonded over old school music videos. This shared moment lead Levine to mus eon the state of pop music, and how it differs from the landscape that Maroon 5 experienced during their comeuppance.

“You look back at that stuff and, it’s funny, I’ve been showing my kid music videos, my little girl. And it’s funny how you go back and re-watch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records,” he explained.

“Like, dude, “I’m With You” is like — it’s, yeah, that gives you tears. It’s crazy, because you don’t remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted, because it was like when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there’s some really great songs that I didn’t understand how good they were back then.”

We’re not sure what guitar-free silos Adam has been dwelling in this past decade, but he went on to make a truly bonkers claim that there just aren’t any bands anymore.

“It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands,” he shared. “I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know? That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands.

“There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

We assume Levine is alluding to the fact that bands no longer dominate the popular music sphere. When Maroon 5 released Songs For Jane, it was at the apex of indie-rock domination. The Strokes were riding high off Is This It?, Wilco just dropped Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, hell, even Coldplay dropped their (objectively good) A Rush of Blood to the Head.

Perhaps as a culture we no longer yearn for slick and spidery riffs from dead-eyed men and women on a universal scale, but we assure you Adam, there are still bands.