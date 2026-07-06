Adam Sandler had some simple advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at their recent wedding.

The inescapable pop artist and her football-playing partner tied the knot at, um, New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

And who do you recruit to officiate such a beautiful occasion? The star of Happy Gilmore and Hubie Halloween, of course.

To his credit, Sandler took his duties seriously.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was also at the event, and he told CNN about the “touching” Sandler offered the newlyweds.

“Kiss every chance you have, every day,” the actor told Swift and Kelce, according to Reid.

The football coach further praised Sandler for doing a “phenomenal job” during the ceremony, adding that he was able to bring “a little bit of humour but also some sensitivity to what was going on.”

Reid and Sandler were far from the only big names at the wedding of the week.

Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Zoë Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, country stars Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert; and Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Mariska Hargitay, Dakota Johnson, Steven Spielberg, and Nikki Glaser were all present.

Music icons Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were also in attendance, and both reportedly performed during the reception.

In fact, McCartney was so moved by the occasion that he reportedly performed the Beatles classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand” live for the first time since 1964 the reception.

While Sandler’s booking was a surprise to many, he previously praised Kelce, who made a memorable cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, in an interview.

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”