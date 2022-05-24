Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked into rehab due to a recent relapse, with the band postponing their upcoming Las Vegas residency as a result.

Aerosmith revealed the news in an official statement released on social media. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement said. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

The band’s first set of Las Vegas residency dates have now been cancelled while Tyler, who recently turned 74, works on getting better. They also explained on social media that tickets purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded.

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” the statement added. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel greatest distances to experience our shows.”

The statement concluded: “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.” Aerosmith were due to begin their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June and July, but are now set to begin touring in September (full tour dates here).

Tyler has never hid his struggles with substance issues in the past. “There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me,” he said in a 2019 interview. “They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over’… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

He added: “I have had many times in my life where I just couldn’t handle — whether it was a marriage or my addiction had reared its ugly head — and the rest of the guys in the band are not unlike that. But we have all seen each other through it, and we are here today.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.