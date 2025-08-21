AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has defended the decision for Snoop Dogg to headline its grand final this year after a player was banned for a homophobic slur.

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine was slapped with a four-match ban this week after using the slur against a Collingwood player. In an unprompted statement released on Thursday evening (August 21st), AFL CEO Andrew Dillon defended the call for the US heavyweight to headline the pre-game show at the MCG on September 27th, given that the rapper has previously posted homophobic comments online.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist who has appeared on our stage — Australian or international,” Dillon said.

“What I can say is that our pre-match entertainment on AFL Grand Final day will be family-friendly and consistent with the audience at the MCG and those watching the broadcast.

“It is also important to remember that we engaged Snoop Dogg in 2025 as the person he is today.

“He has spoken publicly about his past, he has changed, and today he is a grandfather, philanthropist, he helps rehabilitate youth and is a global entertainer who has performed at both the Super Bowl and the Olympic Closing Ceremony to audiences of more than 100 million people.

“In those environments his performance was appropriate and well-received, and his performance this year at our Grand Final will be fitting for the best sporting event in the country.”

Snoop Dogg, who will make his debut performance at the MCG next month, shared his excitement at the headline slot.

“It’s an absolute honour to be hitting the stage at the AFL Grand Final — it’s one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar,” he said. “Can’t wait to bring the energy and celebrate with the fans. Let’s make it unforgettable.”

Despite last year hosting pop superstar Katy Perry, Mushroom Group CEO matt Gudinski thinks Snoop’s set might be the biggest performance yet.

“The AFL Grand Final is the crown jewel of Australian sport and each year they continue to raise the bar in world-class entertainment and 2025 is no exception,” Gudinski said.