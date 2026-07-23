Premier Sydney live music and entertainment venue Afterpay Arena is officially open for business.

After 10 years of being known as Qudos Bank Arena, the Homebush live venue has officially been renamed, in what is a five-year partnership, with doors opening today (July 23rd).

The news was made official at a press conference today held at the venue, and attended by Afterpay co-founder, Anthony Eisen. Federal Shadow Assistant Minister for the Digital Economy Simon Kennedy, Afterpay VP APAC Mike Ryan and Legends Global COO (Asia Pacific and Middle East) Peter Loxton, were also on hand to help cut the ribbon.

From today, fans attending events at Afterpay Arena can split ticket purchases across four interest-free instalments via Afterpay Pay in 4, and tap to pay with Afterpay across food, beverage and merch inside the venue, which has also undergone months of internal redesign.

“Afterpay now has a permanent home in the place where fans come for the moments that matter most to them,” Eisen said.

“We’ve built everything here around keeping fans in the moment – from the way they buy their ticket to the last song of the night.”

Loxton added: “This partnership isn’t just a name on a building. By working closely with Afterpay we improve the fan experience along multiple touchpoints. That’s exactly the kind of engaged partner we want beside us for the next five years.

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“Afterpay Arena, is already Sydney’s ‘must-play’ arena and the investment into the bars, the foyer and technology – with one of the world’s largest transparent holographic LED installations adds to crafting unforgettable live experiences at this Ticketek Entertainment Group venue.”

Per its website, the first event to go ahead at the renamed venue is the Tim Tszyu boxing fight on July 26th, before Iceland star Laufey performs two shows next month.

Other upcoming shows at Afterpay Arena include Tame Impala, 5 Seconds of Summer, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean and Hilary Duff.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ