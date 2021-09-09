Akon is facing backlash after implying rich people have a more difficult time than the poor.

The criticism was sparked by comments Akon made in response to the recent death of his friend, actor Michael K. Williams, who died from a suspected overdose earlier this week, age 54.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Akon opined that the public is not privy to the private internal struggle and hardship faced by celebrities.

“There’s just too many of us going down like that, and I think when moments like this happen we all gotta reflect, ’cause we’re all going through things in our lives, things that—making decisions that actually affect not only us and our life, but everyone that surrounds and looks up to us,” Akon said.

He went on to touch on the importance of creating a culture in which celebrities do not feel obliged to live behind a veneer of success, one where people look out for each other more.

“You know, this business creates this, like, environment where everyone’s wearing a mask, no one tells you what’s really going on in your life, so real friends can’t even really advise you ’cause we don’t really know what’s happening,” he said. “‘Cause, we put on this facade of success but yet behind the face there’s so much happening.”

Akon speaks on Michael K. Williams: "The rich and the famous go through more issues than the poor". pic.twitter.com/78Brt4Xpi6
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 8, 2021

It’s a sentiment worth peddling, I don’t think anyone would argue with the need to be more compassionate towards one another. However, Akon went on to shoot himself in the foot with the delusional claim that “the famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor.”

“You know when they say ‘More money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing,” he continued.

Naturally, his comment sparked a frenzy on social media.

Akon really sat there and said “Rich people go through more than poor people” … I— pic.twitter.com/5pvctU1oWD — Taqkiiyawna Samuels (@taqkii) September 8, 2021

Me talking Akon his 1st day of switching places with a broke person pic.twitter.com/gXeVwAu06Y — HushYaMouth63 (@ya_hush) September 8, 2021