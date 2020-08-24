24-year-old art-pop artist Wafia is in fine form with her debut EP Good Things.

Detailing her digestion of a bad relationship and the self-discovery that followed – all through the lens of a Muslim, Iraqi-Syrian, queer artist – Wafia has pieced together a journey of future pop classics.

“I shed a lot of heaviness in the last year, friendships and relationships that didn’t serve me any longer. I grieved a lot and some days I still do but anything difficult comes with an opportunity for something better. This EP is about that,” Wafia Al-Rikabi said.

Good Things features the tracks ‘Hurricane’ (an ode to secondary losses in a breakup), ‘Butterflies’ (a relatable anxiety-driven bop) and the lively tune ‘Pick Me’, which caught the attention of Elton John who featured the track on his Rocket Hour Apple Music radio show this month.

Check out Wafia’s EP Good Things below and then read about why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Wafia’s EP Good Things:

“Wafia has been a staple of the scene for some time now, crafting enduring pop classics at every turn. With Good Things serving as her first EP in two years, it showcases exactly why her delicate, yet powerful delivery has been something that local music fans have been yearning for, with exceptional choruses accompanied by the slickest production and most enticing melodies going around.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Good Things has been a little while coming for Wafia fans, who have long devoured the exceptional artist’s stellar tracks as soon as they’re released.

“Featuring singles such as ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Pick Me’, the EP is a testament to her worth as one of the finest pop artists in Australia, with her mesmerising vocals set to be remembered for years to come as one of the most iconic features of the local music scene.”

– Brittany Jenke