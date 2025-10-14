During a performance in Colorado, Alex Gaskarth experienced vocal issues, and the singer has addressed his snap decision to end the concert early on social media.

All Time Low are working hard on a US tour to support their upcoming album Everyone’s Talking, but possibly too hard, as they had to cut a concert short in Colorado due to vocal issues.

Now, singer Alex Gaskarth has addressed the decision on social media in two separate posts, explaining the reason for the premature end to the performance, and why the band has now cancelled an upcoming performance in Seattle due to medical advice.

In the first of the two posts, Gaskarth explains that he had “woke up feeling under the weather” on the morning of the performance and did everything he could to nurse himself back to health quickly, but “one song into the set I knew that something was different.”

“In our 20+ years of touring, I have never dealt with a voice-loss issue quite as debilitating on stage as this,” Gaskarth said. “Singing felt wrong in a way that I just couldn’t risk pushing through and potentially causing irreversible damage,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Time Low (@alltimelow)

“I also want to say such a massive thank you to all of you out there in the audience for being so understanding and kind to me in a moment of vulnerability and powerlessness. I’m disappointed and feeling sad like you wouldn’t believe, but your voices in that place felt like a warm hug when I really needed it.”

Earlier today, in the second post, Gaskarth shared an update on his condition, thanking his team and a local Red Rock ENT who helped to get him a diagnosis. “They ran a scope up my nose and down my throat (always super pleasant) and checked out my vocal cords, and the good news is I do not have any signs of serious damage.” He included an image of the scope on the post to prove his point with a very, very close look at the problem.

He explained his relief at the news, sharing that anything requiring long-term recovery could have seriously disrupted the band’s busy touring schedule, which includes a visit to Australia for Good Things in December.

He continued, revealing “the bad news is that I do have an acute infection that has affected my larynx, which is why my voice shut down during last night’s show. It will take a few days to heal and recover, and will be a situation that I have to keep a close eye on.”

The band has officially cancelled their upcoming Seattle concert, and encouraged ticketholders to reach out to venues or points of purchase with any questions.

The band has not addressed any potential changes to their long-term tour and its Australian stops.

All Time Low Australian Tour 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets are available at oztix.com.au. Visit goodthingsfestival.com. au for more.