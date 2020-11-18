Seminal Seattle grunge stalwarts Alice in Chains are set to be recognized at he annual ceremony for the Founders Award at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, MoPOP.

For the first time ever, the general public will have access to the traditionally exclusive charity event. The ceremony will be streamed on Tuesday, December 1st on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel for the first time for the entire world to see (you can RSVP for the event here).

A number of the most influential names in music will band together to perform for the ceremony. Artist’s set to make an appearance include Metallica, Korn, Fishbone, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Screaming Trees’ and Mad Season’s Mark Lanegan, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

There will also be special guest appearances from Robert Downey Jr, Les Claypool, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar, Rage Against the Machine/ Audioslave’s Tom Morello, and more.

“It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our hometown of Seattle,” Alice in Chains’ guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell shared in a statement. “It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers, and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. I hope people watching enjoy the show as much as we did putting it together.

“A big hearty thanks to everyone who participated in making this virtual thing happen during these strange times. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire. It is all of ours. Let’s continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!”

Drummer Sean Kinney adds, “When we got to make our first record, I thought, ‘Great, we will be able to make one record, do our thing and hope for the best.

“Now, 30 years later, to get this award and still be touring and making music is the most amazing feeling. We are brothers with all of the craziness that goes with it. This is for Layne, Mike, and for all of us now. We can’t wait to get back out on the road once this hellish pandemic is behind us.”

Check out ‘Would?’ by Alice In Chains: