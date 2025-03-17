Allison Hagendorf knows a good thing when she hears it.

The US-based music industry tastemaker has built a quarter-century career by picking the brains of the best, and laying it all out.

Along the way, she hosted The Allison Hagendorf Show, for which she interviewed the likes of Ringo Starr, Joan Jett, Keanu Reeves, Mötley Crüe and Billy Corgan, and most recently served as Global Head of Rock at Spotify, where she launched and hosted the hit original series Rock This with Allison Hagendorf.

Hagendorf drops the needle on The Spin — a new streaming series with a vinyl spin.

Hosted by Vinyl.com, sister company of Tone Deaf, and Hagendorf’s YouTube channel, The Spin is a regular dive into the vinyl crate, an exploration of those must-have, classic albums, tinted with nostalgia.

In the first episode, Hagendorf explores albums turning 25 in ’25.

Tone Deaf caught up with the celebrated music journalist and presenter for a trip down memory lane and to wind the clock back even further to a seminal moment in music.

Tone Deaf: 1995 was a particularly special time for music. The birth of Britpop, the emergence of hip-hop and electronic dance music, alternative and indie leading the main stages at music festivals. And the end of grunge. What was the magic dirt behind it all?

Allison Hagendorf: 1995 seemed to have a cosmic quality, as if the planets were aligned in this sonic solar system, giving way to some of the most iconic music and cultural shifts in music history. Each genre was at its apex, transcending scene and arriving on a global stage.

1995 was a pivotal year for alternative rock. The world was still processing the death of Kurt Cobain and was immersing themselves in the newly released Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York album.

Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl, went on to release Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album which brought a much-needed source of light and fresh energy to the scene. It was a strong year for women making their mark. New artists like Alanis Morissette and No Doubt were ushering in a new wave of Riot Grrrl energy, blending genres, and introducing sounds and themes we hadn’t heard before.

TLC were a household name and would go on to be one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Shania Twain’s groundbreaking album this year introduced a pop-leaning sound to country music. Mariah Carey was the pop Queen and the Spice Girls were on their way to global domination. Britpop had exploded with bands like Oasis and Blur who were not only topping the charts in the UK but around the world.

1995 was also a critical year in a golden era of hip-hop. The iconic albums released by Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G, and Nas instantly elevated these artists to legendary status. EDM was also making its way into the mainstream. The Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk were laying the groundwork for an entire sonic and cultural revolution on the rise. 1995 – What a time to be alive!

It’s been said that bands, especially guitar bands, are dead. Certainly in the UK. Do we hit a nail in the coffin or simply fold our arms and wait this out?

What was so cool about 1995 is that bands were mainstream – they were pop culture. Just because they are no longer topping the charts, doesn’t mean bands are dead. I can confirm for you they are alive and well; they’re just more underground and the sounds and influences continue to evolve and become less genre-specific.

I commend young people in bands today. It is much more difficult to find other members with whom you have great chemistry and share a creative vision, pay for gear and rehearsal space, align schedules, personalities, and ideas about social media when there are several members of a band as opposed to someone making music on their laptop alone in their room.

There is so much great music from bands all over the world in just the last 5 years we have artists like Inhaler, The Warning, YUNGBLUD, Des Rocs, Dead Poet Society, Return To Dust, Nova Twins, Bad Nerves, Spacy Jane, De’Wayne, Destroy Boys, Scowl, Stand Atlantic, Lowlives, Leap, Bob Vylan, Girl Tones, Winona Fighter, Fever 333, House of Protection, Spiritbox, Oxymorrons, Witch Post, Ocean Alley, The Velveteers, Royel Otis, Dexter And The Moonrocks, just to name a few that I am personally loving. I’m completely invigorated by this new wave of bands.

Thoughts on Australia’s music scene. What do we do well, what are we poor at?

There are so many Australian artists I have been loving in the last few years and a few of them have been guests of mine on The Allison Hagendorf Show, including Amy Shark, Tash Sultana, G Flip, and both Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin of 5SOS.

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Australia to attend the ARIA Awards in support of my friend Amy Shark, and I also got to see a few other favorite artists of mine, Gang of Youths and Vance Joy, while I was there as well. I can tell you that I have always dreamed of being an American presenter in Sydney. I feel so at home in Australia.

The music scene, the culture, the food, the wildlife…looks like I need another trip back! Currently rocking out Spacey Jane and Amyl and the Sniffers on my playlist.

The decade-long growth of the vinyl business has been fun to watch. Do you see it slowing, and who’s buying the stuff?

I think in this increasingly digital world where experiences are becoming so one dimensional and superficial, people of all ages have become hungrier for anything tangible. Our tactile sense is yearning to touch, hold, and feel – we long for a deeper connection. For some, it’s nostalgia as we age, but for young people, they never got to hold music in their hands, so they are curious. I’m so happy to hear that not only is vinyl collecting thriving, but also CDs and cassette tapes as well.

Lucky for me, I have held on to my collections of all of these, so this passion never went away for me. I’m glad that so many people are interested in a more robust experience with music. There is nothing more satisfying than listening to the warmth of vinyl, admiring the jacket and reading liner notes, as the music washes over you.

Ok, and throw in “while holding an amazing glass of wine” in there too. Cheers!

Tips for anyone who wants to follow your lead into the world of music media. Is it all glamour, hanging with rock stars and lighting cigars with $100 notes? Or late, lonely nights editing and sweating over small stuff?

My passion and this feeling of an innate calling have always served as my compass. I have been in the music industry for 25 years now and have worn many hats and have held many different roles. I have held positions with major corporations and I have gone out completely on my own.

The recurring theme in all of this is to learn as much as you can while knowing when it’s time to move on, check your ego while still knowing your value, make connections not transactions, know what’s unique to you and lean in on that. Be kind to yourself and to others, and you will be rewarded with a fulfilling journey while you navigate this wild business of music and people.

I am proud of what I have accomplished, but let me tell you, I’m excited for what is ahead. I’m just getting started!

Watch the first episode of The Spin below.