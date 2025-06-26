Australian rapper Allday isn’t happy about news of a new K-pop group with a name similar to his own stage name.

Allday, whose real name is Tom Gaynor, reacted to an article introducing ALLDAY PROJECT, an upcoming co-ed group from THEBLACKLABEL, a label founded by K-pop producer Teddy Park. The group debuted on June 23 with their first single album “Famous”. The quartet apparently includes former pre-debut idols, elite dancers, and even a chaebol heir.

In a post on Facebook, the Adelaide artist wrote:

“People keep asking me about this….. I have a trademark on the name Allday. Maybe I don’t have 20 billion streams like that kpop shit which mostly sucks by the way. But I do exist and own the trademark to my name. Prepare for the greatest legal battle of all time.”

The post has received a ton of engagement, with over 600 likes and more than 60 comments ranging in support. One person asked, “But do you have ‘Allday Project’ trademarked?” Another said, “This is international bro, just let it be…” while someone else commented, “Not today K-POP, not today.”

Allday has been active in the Australian music scene for over a decade, releasing several albums and building a dedicated fan base. It’s unclear at this stage whether any legal action will actually follow.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Allday released his fifth studio album, The Necklace, last August, marking his return after a three-year break. The album featured collaborations with YNG Martyr, Cub Sport, and Vetta Borne. Following his previous album Drinking With My Smoking Friends (2021), Allday took time off to recover from burnout, even working on an olive farm in Italy.