Anna Lunoe has just released her new single “Pearl,” the title track from her debut album coming out independently on Friday, October 25th via NLV Records. The track premiered today on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe.

The upcoming album will explore Lunoe’s “fascination with movement,” taking listeners on unexpected journeys before guiding them back to a place of catharsis.

Reflecting on the project, Lunoe says, “When I started out in dance music as a local DJ, my dream was to fill dance floors and pay my rent. As my career expanded and the industry changed and I got thrown into new challenge after new challenge, I always felt like my artist voice had to be secondary to my DJ needs. So in a way this marks a kinda colossal shift in perspective on my career to date, putting my artistry at the front in a way I never have before.”

Following previous singles like “Real Love,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “Right Here” with TEED, and the recent collaboration “Only Love” with Y U QT, the title track “Pearl” has already hit #1 on Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist, with Lunoe featured on today’s global cover.

“Pearl” features arpeggiated synths and warm lo-fi textures, highlighting a shift towards more emotional and sincere songwriting.

Lunoe reveals, “To me the sentiment in this song is about fighting for your spirit and creative force in a world that isn’t really designed for us to hold on to it. Sonically this was an exercise in emotion and clarifying a feeling as opposed to straight up club tune making – it’s more sincere than I’ve allowed myself to be publicly before, but those few who get to hear my scruffy demos know this Anna well.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Sydney-born Lunoe has collaborated with notable artists including Chris Lake, Flume, and Skrillex. With her wide-ranging sonic palette that spans techno, garage, bass, rave, and indie dance, she continues to push the boundaries of club music.

Anna Lunoe’s “Pearl” is out now via NLV Records. Buy/stream here.