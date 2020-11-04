People are just as mad in 2020 as they were back in 1996 when Noel Gallagher, true to form, publicly humiliated INXS and Michael Hutchence on-stage.

And thanks to the Mystify: Michael Hutchence documentary directed by close friend/colleague of Hutchence himself, Richard Lowenstein which showed in cinemas last year, that nasty moment resurfaced.

Stated by Lowenstein himself at the Mystify premiere at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre, the documentary was created to finally give Hutchence the legacy he always deserved.

It includes personal footage, along with public footage which highlighted the key highs and lows that ultimately led to Hutchence’s tragic demise.

A huge low for Hutchence was that on-stage moment at the 1996 Brit Awards, where Hutchence presented Oasis’ “Best Video” award for ‘Wonderwall’.

Upon receiving the award from Hutchence, (Noel) Gallagher replied, “Has-beens should not be presenting awards to gonna-be’s.” Pretty rough.

But the story doesn’t end there. According to Anthony Bozza, music journalist and autobiography author of INXS: Story To Story, Bozza shares a story which led Hutchence to head back to the studio to rerecord ‘Elegantly Wasted’ backing vocals.

Fast forward to the release of the ‘Elegantly Wasted’, single Hutchence and band member Andrew Farris were asked by a radio host, “I’ve been listening to this chorus over and over—great song, by the way, guys, but I’ve got to ask you, are you saying ’I’m better than Oasis?’”

The two responded with a “face flushed” and with a “smirk”, with Farris stating, “ Well, no, the chorus, as far as I know, is ‘I am elegantly wasted.’ I’m not sure what you’re hearing but this what we’re singing… right, Michael?”

After you play ‘Elegantly Wasted’ too many times, you may as well get stuck into INXS’ 1991 Wembley performance.