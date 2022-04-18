After Erica Banks said that Nicki Minaj only works with ‘girls who can’t rap’, Asian Doll cleared up comparisons between her and Banks.

The world of rappers is apparently up in arms about collaborating with Nicki Minaj, and Asian Doll has – yet again – weighed in with her two cents.

ICYMI, here is the download.

In an appearance on the Big Facts Podcast, Banks recently aired her frustrations about not getting a Minaj feature despite multiple tries.

Referring to an online exchange which involved rapper Baby Tate, Banks said: “[Tate] who made a tweet and she said, ‘I need somebody to get on the remix of my song.’ And a fan was like, ‘Why don’t you get Nicki Minaj on the song?’”

“And she was like, ‘I love Nicki. But I just feel like I’ve been trying to reach out to her for a long time. I just feel like she kinda ignores me and I feel like she entertains the girls who really don’t even know how to rap,’” said Banks.

She then added: “I commented and I said, ‘I agree.’ I agree that Nicki kinda fucks with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At the time, Asian Doll hit back at both Tate and Banks, saying that Minaj would sooner collaborate with her than them.

Y’all bitches can Shut up 🤫 Nicki not doing a song with y’all before me no ways tf get in line hoe 😒 — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) March 9, 2022

But after people started comparing Banks’ comments to Asian Doll’s own apparent shade at Minaj, the rapper has now stepped in to clear the air.

“Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next bitch situation tf she sounded dumb as fuck we nun alike keep that shit over there fr. I don’t agree or respect shit she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye,” she said on Twitter.

While Minaj herself has not addressed the feud, she did say in a February interview that she doesn’t work with artists who don’t like her.

“So, as an artist and a human being first, if I, as just a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that, she was saying this and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’…I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you, but you don’t really like me.” Minaj said on The Morning Hustle.

“That’s just a human way to feel, if you hear somebody was saying things about you—not just one thing—but repeated things, repeated tweets for years, not just one thing,” Minaj said at the time.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Baby’ by Asian Doll ft. Sheemy: