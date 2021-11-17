Allday just released his new single ‘Eyes on the Prize’ and to celebrate, he’s casually put $2K in a trophy and hidden it somewhere in Melbourne.

“Find it before the gardeners do,” he captioned his post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of him placing the cash inside the trophy.

“If you find it, you can keep it,” he says and by the looks of it, he’s buried it deep in some Melbourne park. Edi Gardens? The Yarra Bend? Footscray Park? I don’t know, I’m not Allday.

Don’t worry if you come across another random trophy with thousands of dollars in cash, this one clearly has “Allday Eyes On The Prize” emblazoned on it to stave off any confusion.

“Someone bout to have a very good day,” someone commented on the post, which is a bit of an understatement. With Melbourne finally open again after that long lockdown, $2K would go a long way in the bars.

‘Eyes on the Prize’ was released on November 17th, and sees the musician returning to the sort of sound that made him famous almost a decade ago. It even shares a similarity with a track from that era, 2013’s ‘Eyes on the Road’.

It proves his love for hip hop never went away, utilising slick production, hazy vocals, and witty rhymes in a big way.

It’s unclear if ‘Eyes on the Prize’ will be part of any larger release but it’s a fascinating hint at the direction Allday’s sonic style seems to be heading in.

In the meantime, we wish everyone reading this in Melbourne good luck as they inevitability take to the city’s park in search of the loot. Whoever ultimately finds it is in for a great weekend.

Allday’s ‘Eyes on The Prize’ is out now.

Check out ‘Eyes on the Prize’ by Allday: