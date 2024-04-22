Independent dance-pop artist Beks has recently shared a troubling experience on her Instagram, revealing how she was deceived by a supposed high-profile creative in Los Angeles. The scam, which promised exclusive access to Coachella, ended up costing her a significant $4,800 from her savings.

Beks, whose real name is Rebecca Callander, revealed the harrowing tale on her Instagram account.

She was introduced to an individual claiming to be a seven-times Grammy Award nominated producer and artist developer. He offered her an all-access pass to the first weekend of Coachella, along with accommodation in a location filled with other artists and producers. Seeing it as a valuable opportunity to network and boost her career, Beks decided to invest, breaking into her savings to fund this supposed once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The initial transaction involved Beks transferring $2,000 to a specified account. However, she was soon informed by the producer that there was a glitch and the money had bounced, prompting him to request that the amount be handed over in cash instead. An additional $1,200 was also paid by Beks to cover the accommodation costs.

Unfortunately, none of the promised services were provided. Beks explained that when she attempted to contact the producer to retrieve her money, she was met with nothing but abuse.

In her Instagram video, Beks shared her story not only as a warning to others about this scammer but also to prevent similar incidents from happening to anyone else, particularly targeting independent female artists who are more vulnerable in such situations.

You can watch the Instagram videos below.

Beks has taken steps to identify the alleged scammer publicly, providing receipts and other evidence in her social media posts to aid others in avoiding similar traps. Beks’ experience serves as a cautionary tale for all artists navigating the complex intersections of creativity and industry, highlighting the importance of vigilance and community support in the music business.

Despite this unfortunate setback, Beks’ career has shown promising highlights. Raised in Brisbane, she has performed on notable stages such as SXSW, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Groovin the Moo, and Big Pineapple Festival.

Additionally, her track “All the Good Boys Are Gay”, produced with Paradigm, positioned her as a finalist in last year’s prestigious Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, marking her as a significant up-and-coming artist in the dance-pop world.