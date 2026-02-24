In honour of the 50th anniversary of the Eagles’ Hotel California, Australian Rock Collective – a supergroup of Aussie rock heavyweights – are embarking on a nationwide tour.

Comprised of Kram (Spiderbait), Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet), and Davey Lane (You Am I), Australian Rock Collective are undoubtedly legends in Australian rock music. With a combined 33 ARIA Awards and 16 top ten ARIA albums, they bring their skill and enthusiasm to the live stage.

The Hotel California tour will kick off at Brunswick Heads’ Hotel Brunswick on June 5th, followed by stops at Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall, Newcastle’s Civic Theatre, Thirroul’s Anita’s Theatre, Canberra’s Llewellyn Hall, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, Sydney’s Opera House Concert Hall, Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre, and Perth’s Astor Theatre, wrapping up on June 24th.

Tickets go on sale at 11am (local) on Friday, February 27th. A Live Nation presale will run from 10am (local) on Thursday, February 26th – sign up here. Tickets to the Sydney Opera House show will be sold separately – see here for details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARC (@arc_rockandroll)

“Strap yourselves in and be our esteemed guests as we set the controls for the heart of the sunny Californian state, the spirit of ’76 and one of the greatest selling albums of all time – The Eagles’ Hotel California,” Davey Lane said.

“It’s incredibly precise and loose, fast and easy (seemingly) – we’re not shy of challenging ourselves and this could be the most challenging yet. We’ve been very lucky to grace some of the greatest Australian venues and concert halls over the last 7 years we’ve annually done this and we’re limbering up for this to be the biggest tour yet. We might even grow moustaches especially for the occasion!”

The album, released in 1976, is widely regarded as the Eagles’ true masterpiece. Featuring the legendary title track “Hotel California” as well as hits like “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane”, the album went on to critical acclaim and commercial success, cementing the Eagles’ status as one of the defining acts of the ’70s.

Australian Rock Collective formed in 2014 when, on a whim, the four friends were asked to perform at the World Cup in Brazil. Since then, the group have forged a tight-knit musical kinship as unique as the careers that made them so successful in their own right.

As well as regularly playing festivals and events the nation over, Australian Rock Collective regularly draw from their earliest inspirations to present classic albums at some of the most prestigious venues in Australia. They’ve previously played the likes of Abbey Road, Let It Be, Harvest, Dark Side Of The Moon and Led Zeppelin IV – even while continuing to make records and undertake extensive tours with their own bands.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

ARC ‘HOTEL CALIFORNIA’ AUSTRALIA TOUR

Friday, June 5th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads QLD

Saturday, June 6th

Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, June 9th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, June 12th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday, June 14th

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

Tuesday, June 16th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, June 18th

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, June 20th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, June 24th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA