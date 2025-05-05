Bad Bunny is finally heading Down Under. The global Latin trap superstar has just announced his massive ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour’, and for the first time ever, Australia is on the itinerary.
The history-making run will see Bad Bunny become the first Latin artist to headline stadiums around the world, with a 23-date stretch kicking off in the Dominican Republic this November. He’ll bring the tour to Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on February 28th, 2026 — his one and only Australian show — before wrapping up in Belgium next July.
The announcement follows the record-breaking success of Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has held the top spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart for 16 weeks straight. The album also made history as the first non-English language release to chart all of its songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.
After his now-legendary “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ” residency in Puerto Rico, where more than 400,000 tickets sold across both online and in-person outlets, fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting Bad Bunny’s return to the stage. The new tour promises an immersive celebration of the album’s world, infused with the energy and essence of his Puerto Rican roots.
This will be Bad Bunny’s first return to Europe since 2019, and his first time performing in countries like Brazil, Japan, and Australia. He last hit Latin America in 2022 on his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’, which saw him crowned as the top touring artist globally that year.
Outside of music, Bad Bunny recently made headlines as the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear’s spring campaign and became the most-watched debut in NPR’s Tiny Desk history. He’s also slated to perform as musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Scarlett Johansson.
Tickets for the ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour’ go on sale Friday, May 9th via depuertoricopalmundo.com.
VIP packages will also be available, offering premium tickets, pre-show lounges, and exclusive merchandise. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Bad Bunny World Tour Dates
2025
Nov 21st
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico
Dec 5th
San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional
Dec 10th
Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Dec 11th
Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
2026
Jan 23rd
Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Jan 30th
Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*
Feb 5th
Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional
Feb 13th
Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate
Feb 20th
Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Feb 28th
Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium
March 2026
Tokyo, Japan
May 22nd
Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic
May 26th
Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz
May 30th
Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31st
Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 20th
Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 23rd
Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome
Jun 27th
London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 1st
Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome
Jul 4th
Paris, France | La Defense Arena
Jul 10th
Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena
Jul 14th
Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy
Jul 17th
Milan, Italy | La Maura
Jul 22nd
Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium