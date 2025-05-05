Bad Bunny is finally heading Down Under. The global Latin trap superstar has just announced his massive ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour’, and for the first time ever, Australia is on the itinerary.

The history-making run will see Bad Bunny become the first Latin artist to headline stadiums around the world, with a 23-date stretch kicking off in the Dominican Republic this November. He’ll bring the tour to Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on February 28th, 2026 — his one and only Australian show — before wrapping up in Belgium next July.

The announcement follows the record-breaking success of Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has held the top spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart for 16 weeks straight. The album also made history as the first non-English language release to chart all of its songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

After his now-legendary “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ” residency in Puerto Rico, where more than 400,000 tickets sold across both online and in-person outlets, fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting Bad Bunny’s return to the stage. The new tour promises an immersive celebration of the album’s world, infused with the energy and essence of his Puerto Rican roots.

This will be Bad Bunny’s first return to Europe since 2019, and his first time performing in countries like Brazil, Japan, and Australia. He last hit Latin America in 2022 on his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’, which saw him crowned as the top touring artist globally that year.

Outside of music, Bad Bunny recently made headlines as the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear’s spring campaign and became the most-watched debut in NPR’s Tiny Desk history. He’s also slated to perform as musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Scarlett Johansson.

Tickets for the ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour’ go on sale Friday, May 9th via depuertoricopalmundo.com.

VIP packages will also be available, offering premium tickets, pre-show lounges, and exclusive merchandise. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Bad Bunny World Tour Dates

2025

Nov 21st

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico

Dec 5th

San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec 10th

Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Dec 11th

Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

2026

Jan 23rd

Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan 30th

Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*

Feb 5th

Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb 13th

Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb 20th

Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb 28th

Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026

Tokyo, Japan

May 22nd

Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic

May 26th

Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz

May 30th

Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31st

Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 20th

Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 23rd

Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

Jun 27th

London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 1st

Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome

Jul 4th

Paris, France | La Defense Arena

Jul 10th

Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

Jul 14th

Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

Jul 17th

Milan, Italy | La Maura

Jul 22nd

Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium