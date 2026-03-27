Just a week after announcing an indefinite hiatus, Australian rockers Bad//Dreems have landed their first-ever top-charting album on the Australian Albums list with their fifth effort, Ultra Dundee.

The record has also debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA Albums chart and No. 3 on the Vinyl chart.

Their best performer until now was 2023’s Hoo Ha! which reached No. 10. It comes a week after the five-piece outfit announced their indefinite hiatus and final tour, set to start next month.

“The last thing we won was the D-grade amateur footy flag, so this is a great honour,” Bad//Dreems said in a statement.

“Thanks to all our amazing fans who bought an album and the team which helped us release this independently. Catch us on our victory lap around Oz before we hang up the boots indefinitely.”

Elsewhere, BTS have predictably topped the ARIA Albums and Vinyls chart with their tenth studio album, ARIRANG, marking the Korean boy band’s third No. 1 Australian album.

Other debuts this week include Luke Combs’ The Way I Am (No. 3), and ARIA Award winner Morgan Evans’ Steel Town (No. 17 and No. 2 on the Australian Artists chart).

Over on the Singles chart, Olivia Dean has made it 19 straight weeks on top with “Man I Need”, while BTS’ “Swim” charts at No. 4.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

BTS – ARIRANG Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Luke Combs – The Way I A Harry Styles – Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Bad//Dreems – Ultra Dundee

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Sam Fender, Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In” Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” BTS – “SWIM” Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Noah Kahan – Stick Season Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Rihanna – Good Girl Gone Bad Olivia Rodrigo – Sour Katy Perry – Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Dominic Fike – “Babydoll” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Djo – “End of Beginning” Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris” The Killers – “Mr Brightside”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit BTS – “SWIM” Harry Styles – “American Girls” sombr – “Homewrecker” Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Bad//Dreems – Ultra Dundee Morgan Evans – Steel Town Ocean Alley – Love Balloon William Crighton – Colonial Drift Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Dean Turnley – “Actin’ Tough” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Dom Dolla, Puretone – “Addicted To Bass” Spacey Jane – “Do You Really Love Her”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) Tame Impala – The Slow Rush INXS – Kick The Kid LAROI – The First Time

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

Vance Joy – “Riptide” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over” The Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums