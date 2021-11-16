K-pop star Bang Yongguk, formerly of B.A.P, surprised fans with news of his new release, ‘Race’, slated for November.

After setting up his own agency, Consent, in September, K-pop star Bang Yongguk – formerly of B.A.P – has announced new music, and it’s coming sooner than you think! Titled ‘Race’, the Bang’s new offering is set to drop on November 23rd.

Bang, however, was mum on whether we are looking at an album or a single – he only tweeted a very cryptic “in 3 hours” on his Twitter, hours before the announcement came.

‘Race’ will be Bang’s first release after 2019’s self-titled Bang Yongguk, which was his first album since leaving his former agency following a long-term dispute between the members of B.A.P and TS Entertainment. In his own words, it was a hard time for Bang – one enough to make him consider withdrawing from music altogether.

“I don’t want to use the word “withdrawal” [around his decision]. That was completely what my former company wanted. Even when I left, I still did all the remaining schedules. I wanted to end my contract alongside my members but nothing worked out the way I wanted it to, so I feel a bit sad about it.” he told NME in an interview in 2019.

Despite this, however, he clarified that he would always have a soft spot for B.A.P: “At that time, I thought about just enduring it [until all the contracts had expired], but also felt like… ‘you’ve already endured so much, do you want to endure it even more?’ I’ve left the company, but I don’t think I’ve withdrawn from B.A.P. I still see myself as B.A.P’s leader. I still believe there’ll be a time where we make an album together.”

In 2014, a report stated that the members of B.A.P had filed a lawsuit against TS Entertainment, claiming unfair payments and working conditions. According to the group, each member had only been paid US$18,000 for three years of work instead of the US$9 million they were owed.

At the time, TS Entertainment denied all claims – the case was later settled and B.A.P returned to the company to finish the remainder of their contracts.

Check out ‘Hikikomori’ by Bang Yoonguk: