Ben Lee and Georgia Maq will hit the road together for the first time later this year, announcing a national co-headline tour.

Cheekily titled ‘The Two Most Annoying People You Love Tour’, it will kick off in Brisbane on September 23rd, before shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Milton, Perth, Fremantle, Adelaide, and Canberra (see full dates below).

Tickets will go on sale at 11am (AEST) on Thursday, June 25th. See here for details.

The pair will share the stage for intimate two-hour performances unlike a traditional co-headline show. Rather than taking turns, Lee and Maq will remain onstage together throughout the evening, backing each other, trading harmonies, revisiting deep cuts, performing covers, and putting fresh spins on songs from across their respective catalogues.

The collaboration marks the first time the two artists have embarked on a full national tour together, despite years of friendship and creative crossover. Both have built careers by carving out distinct paths within Australian music, earning reputations as outspoken and independent voices who have often challenged industry expectations.

Fans can also expect a glimpse of what’s next. Alongside fan favourites, Lee and Maq will use the tour to test out new material from upcoming projects, giving audiences an early look at songs that have yet to be released.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tour promises a rare opportunity to see two generations of Australian songwriting talent sharing the same stage in a format built as much around conversation, chemistry and collaboration as it is performance.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BEN LEE AND GEORGIA MAQ’S ‘THE TWO MOST ANNOYING PEOPLE YOU LOVE TOUR’ 2026

Tuesday, September 23rd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, September 24th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, September 25th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 26th

Milton Theatre, Milton, NSW

Monday, September 29th (18+)

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tuesday, September 30th (18+)

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, October 1st (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 2nd

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT