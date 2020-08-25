Ahead of the release of his album DETROIT 2, rapper Big Sean has dropped a collaboration, ‘Deep Reverence’, with the late Nipsey Hussle.

On Monday, August 24th, rapper Big Sean announced the release of his new album, DETROIT 2, the anticipated follow-up to 2012’s Detroit. Now, the rapper has revealed a collaborative track he worked on with the late Nipsey Hussle, titled ‘Deep Reverence’.

Sean revealed news of the release of the track while replying to a fan on Twitter. The posthumous collaboration will also be featured on DETROIT 2.

With co-production credits to Hit Boy, the track progresses as a deeply personal introspection of the rappers’ lives. Throughout the song, both Hussle and Sean make references to how their lives toughened them up from an early age. “Hella cops and police presence, we got opps so we keep weapons,” Hussle says in the opening of the song.

Later on, Sean also makes references to Hussle’s sudden death in 2019 and reveals how, in the aftermath, he turned to Kendrick Lamar for guidance. Discussing the rumored feud between him and Lamar, he says: “It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with.”

Sean announced DETROIT 2 earlier this year in March with a short video that reflected on his relationship with Detroit and his life growing up there.

“Detroit. To me, it’s home,” he says in a voice-over in the video. “But I feel like it’s more than just a city.” Calling it a “phoenix rising out of the ashes”, he says: “It feels like a whole new energy in the city. It’s inspiring to watch, to the point it inspired me to go harder than ever.”

DETROIT 2 also explores Sean’s struggles as a youngster. Taking directly from the incidents in his childhood, it brings his personal growth “full-circle.”

DETROIT 2 is out on Friday, September 4th.

Check out ‘Deep Reverence’ by Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle: