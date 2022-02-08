A day after announcing his departure from YG Entertainment, BIGBANG’s T.O.P shared how he was feeling about his decision.

So, in case you missed it, BIGBANG’s T.O.P dropped a ‘bang’-ing announcement yesterday. Apologies for this bad pun, truly. Yesterday, after 16 years at YG Entertainment, BIGBANG rapper T.O.P announced that he will be leaving the company to focus on his individual endeavours.

A statement from YG Entertainment broke news of his departure, but clarified that he will still be a part of the group and continue to promote with them.

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” the statement from YG Entertainment read, as translated by Soompi.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members.”

“As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able.” the agency said.

Now, a day later, in true T.O.P fashion, the man himself has opened up about how he is feeling. Ever the man of few words, the rapper posted two separate stories on Instagram to express his jubilation.

“HAPPY,” he wrote in the first story against a white background.

In another story that followed, he wrote on an image of himself: “I’m so HAPPY.”

T.O.P’s announcement also coincided with news of BIGBANG breaking their four-year hiatus. Yesterday, the group also announced that they will be releasing new music in spring as a quartet, with G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, and Taeyang.

This new release will also come after an eventful four years, which saw former member Seungri leave the group in the wake of the Burning Sun scandal.

