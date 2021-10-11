Billie Eilish has announced the addition of several dates to her forthcoming 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand to meet demand.

The pop star first announced her Oceania tour last week, with the ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in September 2022. Now, due to overwhelming demand in the first pre-sales, additional shows are being added in both countries.

In New Zealand, the 7-times Grammy winner will now perform a second show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, September 9th.

In Australia, four new shows have been added to the tour: Eilish will now perform second nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, September 14th, Brisbane Entertainment on Sunday, September 18th, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, September 23rd, and Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, September 30th.

The Billie Eilish, Chugg, Frontier and Live Nation Members pre-sales begin on Wednesday, October 13th, with tickets going on sale to the general public two days later on Friday, October 15th.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets to both the new shows and the original shows will be available in Wednesday’s pre-sales and Friday’s general public sale. Head to billieeilishaunz.com for full details.

The 2022 tour dates will mark the first visit of Eilish to Australia since she was last here in 2019 for Groovin the Moo. Her latest album Happier Than Ever came out in July to widespread acclaim. It topped the charts around the world, including in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ – Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, September 9th, 2022

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 23rd, 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, September 29th, 2022

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, September 30th, 2022

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Check out ‘My Future’ by Billie Eilish: