Black Sabbath guitarist Geezer Butler isn’t completely on board with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion anthem ‘WAP’.

Butler recently sat down with Kerrang for a expansive interview that saw him delve into his experience with Black Sabbath, releasing three solo albums between between 1995 and 2005 and Cardi B’s ‘WAP.’

“That’s really about the fact that whatever new music comes out, it’s viewed as the devil’s music. I remember when Elvis came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the ‘60s and ‘70s he became America’s national treasure,” shrugs Geezer.

“It happens with every new wave of music. Like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about. And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using. I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that WAP song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.”

Butler takes umbrage with the sexually-charged lyrics of the track. “A friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about but his 10-year-old girl was singing it! I was like ‘What?!’ To put it on album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a it’s a bit much,” he continues, “Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat!”

At least he has the self-awareness to admit that he’s in his autumn years.

Check out ‘WAP’ by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion:

In related news, Blue Öyster Cult guitarist Buck Dharma recently reflected on the band’s the 1980 Black and Blue co-headlining tour with Black Sabbath.

Dharma revealed that he thought Black Sabbath were unhappy with having to do a co-headliner tour, as they believe they were a bigger band.

“It was a great experience, it was a great bill for the music. The bad part was that I don’t think that Black Sabbath was happy with Sandy Pearlman’s management,” he said.

“And also the fact that they had to alternate headlining with Blue Öyster Cult – they thought they were bigger than Blue Öyster Cult.