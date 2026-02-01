Following sold-out shows in Australia, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has expanded his speaking tour across the Tasman, announcing a New Zealand show.

The legendary punk rock bassist’s ‘An Evening of Storytelling’ comes in support of his recently-released memoir, Fahrenheit-182. The book delves into Hoppus’ upbringing, the formation of and break-up (and reunion) of blink-182, and his triumph over cancer.

Per a press release, it is a memoir that “paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV… Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

Due to overwhelming demand, he has added Auckland to the local run, set for Monday, March 23rd at Auckland Town Hall.

The tour will kick off in Australia with sold-out shows at Melbourne Recital Hall on Wednesday, March 18th and Thursday, March 19th, and Sydney Opera House on Saturday, March 21st, before jumping the Tasman.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm (local) on Thursday, February 5th. Mastercard and Live Nation presales will run from 12pm (local) on Wednesday, February 4th – sign up here.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AN EVENING OF STORYTELLING WITH MARK HOPPUS

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wednesday, March 18th (SOLD OUT)

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, March 19th (SOLD OUT)

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 21st (SOLD OUT)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Monday, March 23rd (NEW DATE)

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland NZ