Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge has been revealed as the executive producer of a new animated TV series titled Breaking Bear.

DeLonge, alongside his media company To the Stars, will co-produce the show which boasts a stacked cast including Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals), and Josh Gad (Frozen) in voice acting roles.

The show, created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia), parodies the tropes of a classic mobster drama by having animated bears take the place of grisly and apathetic gang members.

Deadline reported the show as being “a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home”.

“As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage.”

Fraser taken on the role of Jer, the oldest and laziest of the bear siblings, with Gellar and Gad playing the brainy middle sister and unpredictable baby brother respectively. Murphy will play Tawny, a human news anchor, and Hurly plays the Wolf Queen, the bitter rival of the bears.

“With Brendan, Sarah, Annie, Elizabeth and Josh, we have an incredible cast of series regulars,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “Breaking Bear is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas—from Scarface to Goodfellas—as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest. It’s bold, it’s chaotic, and we’re here for every outrageous second.”

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.

DeLonge will be joined by Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), and Bradford Bricken in executive producer roles with Evoke Entertainment and To The Stars Media producing the show.

Looking ahead, blink-182 are gearing up for a new North American run and have revealed plans to get back in the studio to begin working on a follow-up album to 2023’s One More Time… – their first with DeLonge since his second departure in 2015.