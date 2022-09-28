Bliss n Eso have announced a special 5-date Australian tour for the end of the year.

The unique ‘Wheel Of Tunes’ tour will see the acclaimed hip hop trio perform cult classics and fan favourites, with all the songs chosen by the crowd live.

“Everyone loves new music but the real fans love the BnE cult classics, it’s what made hem fall in love with us in the first place!!” the group says.

“So this is their chance to be part of the show and help choose the set list live on the spot as we invite them onstage to spin the wheel to hear the song they want played from our whole catalogue.

“We have never done anything like this before and it’s seriously epic. Some of these songs have been requested repeatedly for years and we have never played them live before so we are super stoked to make this a historical show as we embark on a fantastic new voyage through BnE’s classics.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 6th at 11am local time. The Frontier Members presale begins on Tuesday, October 4th at 11am local time.

With seven studio albums and over 30 released singles to their name, there’ll be plenty of hits for Bliss n Eso fans to choose from. The ‘Wheels Of Tunes’ tour follows the group’s huge metro and regional ‘The Sun Tour’ from earlier this year.

Bliss n Eso 2022 Australian Tour

Presented by Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring

Frontier Members presale begins Tuesday, October 4th (11am local time)

General public tickets on sale Thursday, October 6th (11am local time)

Wednesday, November 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, November 24th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, November 26th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, December 1st

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, December 3rd

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Oztix