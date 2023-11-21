From its inauguration in 1990, Bluesfest has been a heavy lifter when it comes to delivering band for your buck artist lineups.

What was initially known as the East Coast International Blues & Roots Music Festival opened its innings in 1990 at the Arts Factory with an international lineup that included Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, Big Jay McNeely and The Paladins, with artists such as Dutch Tilders & the Blues Club and Phil Manning soon to become regular favourites.

It was a solid start and things were only going to get better and bigger from there. Over the years the festival evolved into Bluesfest Byron Bay, expanding its stages and lifestyle experience while attracting huge international names such as ZZ Top, James Brown, R.E.M., Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Doobie Brothers, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Brian Wilson, Tom Jones, Graham Nash, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Steve Earle, Patti Smith, Santana, Jackson Browne, John Fogerty, Bonnie Raitt and more.

Australasian artists have stamped their mark on Bluesfest too, including John Butler Trio, The Cat Empire, Paul Kelly, The Black Sorrows, Tijuana Cartel, Wolfmother, The Waifs, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel and Archie Roach.

The 2024 edition of Bluesfest Byron Bay will feature some artists who have lit up the stage with iconic performances before and are set to do so again. Like his good mate Michael Franti, Jack Johnson has made numerous appearances at Byron Bay over the years and his laidback, swayable tunes are close to the hearts of many Bluesfest attendees. Johnson is touring in support of his latest album, Meet The Moonlight, selling out in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Europe and the UK.

Tom Jones is about as iconic a musical figure as any and will be returning to Byron Bay having first performed at Bluesfest in 2016. Jones’ career spans six decades and 100 million records sold, and at the age of 82 he shows no signs of stopping. “The plan is very much for me to be on stage in 10 years’ time, doing Sex Bomb,” he told The Guardian in 2021.” If I have my way, I will. God willing. God willing is the thing.”

When the Blind Boys Of Alabama made their debut appearance at Bluesfest in 1993, they were still known as The Five Blind Boys of Alabama. Things change, but not the impact of their stage appearances, from this historic act who have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and won five Grammy Awards, over their 70-plus year career. While in Australia, The Blind Boys Of Alabama will also perform on April 4th at the City Recital Hall in Syndey and the Melbourne Recital Hall on April 6th.

The Cruel Sea first played Bluesfest back in 1993 when they’d first released their breakout album, The Honeymoon Is Over. It’s fitting then that they return as part of their reformation to mark the 30th anniversary of the album, with multi-instrumentalist Matt Walker stepping in to play the parts of the late James Cruickshank. For vocalist, Tex Perkins, it’s also been a profound experience to regroup with bandmates Danny Rumour (guitar), Ken Gormly (bass) and drummer Jim Elliott.

“At our second rehearsal I had time to slow down and take everything in,” he recently told the Sydney Morning Herald. “And I was just taken by how unique and individual they are as players. It was like when I saw them that first time, before I was in the band. I realised that now I have this objective view of The Cruel Sea that I didn’t have before when we were together. So I just watched them for a moment. And it was captivating.”

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have previously performed at Bluesfest in 2011 and 2014 and were set to play in 2023 before cancelling due to illness. Costello and co are back for 2024, playing the songs such as “Alison”, “Pump It Up”, “Everyday I Write The Book” and “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” that have seen him win multiple Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Elvis Costello & the Imposters will also be playing three shows at the Sydney Opera House (March 31st-April 2nd) and one at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre (April 4th).

Tedeschi Trucks Band last performed at Bluesfest in 2016, which was their most recent visit to Australia. The Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul outfit is led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi.

“It’s very difficult and it’s very easy,” Susan told the San Antonio Current earlier this year of running the band with her husband. “It’s just like any relationship… they take work. And sacrifice. It’s hard work and communication. You have to have all those things or it’s not really gonna work. But we also have a lot of things we love. We love a lot of the same music. Blues and gospel music. Also, we both love sports, which is not really a thing when you’re with musicians.” Tedeschi Trucks will also perform on April 3rd at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, and April 5th-6th at the State Theatre Sydney.

ROSHANI debuted at Bluesfest in 2022, leading festival director Peter Noble OM to exclaim that seeing her on opening day “was the first time I cried at Bluesfest. The first act I saw.”

“I never expected that,” ROSHANI told Tone Deaf recently of her first Bluesfest experience. “I honestly don’t understand sometimes how I even got there and then to be doing it again? I feel very blessed.

“When you take to that Bluesfest stage there’s a certain energy and an uplift. It’s almost like you get a bit of rocket fuel from the energy of the people and the energy of festival and how many years it’s been running and the artists it’s had on the bill. It’s all of that together and you walk onstage just lifted by that energy and history of the festival. Something special happens when you take the Bluesfest stage.”

Bluesfest Byron Bay features 200 performances across multiple stages over five x 12-hour days with camping for 6,000 guests. It all happens across the Easter Long Weekend of Thursday, March 28th, to Monday, April 1st, on the grounds of the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW. For full details, head to bluesfest.com.au.





