Up-and-coming alt-pop trio Blusher have shared the third track from their newly-announced EP RACER.

The six-track EP from the band will be released on July 31st via Warner Music Australia. To celebrate, Blusher will play the EP at shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane between November 15th and December 5th.

The announcement follows their recent appearance at Manly’s iconic Hotel Steyne on May 31st, where they performed as part of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Local Legends series. Blusher delivered their signature high-energy set, blending dance-pop and electro for a packed crowd of music lovers.

“Local venues mean the world to us,” Blusher’s Lauren Coutts told Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the show. “It’s so intimate. You really see the sweat on people in front of you. People are so close, and you get that awesome connection—you feel this energy, this love of music.”

To mark the EP release, Blusher have shared a third single, “LAST MAN STANDING”, which they describe as “a celebration of passion, determination, and grit.”

“We formed this band because we wholeheartedly love making music, and we do it for the love of the sport,” the band shared. “As long as we’ve put all our sweat and conviction into the art, who cares if anyone else likes it?”

“Jade grew up performing in an ABBA tribute band with her family, and it feels like some of that nostalgia has melted into the DNA of this song. We hope it fills you with the sparkly, scrappy energy you need to stay late, dance harder, and give your all. If clubbing is our sport, this song is the team anthem.”

The band’s new single joins earlier tracks “RACER” and “WHATEVERWHATEVER” on their EP, with three more on the way.

Pre-sale tickets to the RACER tour through Spotify Fans First and Blusher go on sale from 10am on June 13th. General Release tickets will be made available from 10am on June 17th.

Blusher’s “LAST MAN STANDING” is out now via Warner Music Australia. For more information on the upcoming tour, click here.