Bodyjar frontman Cam Baines has been involved in a serious car crash that saw his vehicle roll twice and land upside down.

The rocker told The Music that he was driving on a main road when someone, who was allegedly on their phone, pulled out in front of him and caused a collision.

Fortunately, Baines walked away from the crash with minor injuries, despite the car completely rolling twice and landing on its roof.

“Had a little accident today, just a scratch should polish out. Don’t tell @reganbaines it’s her car!” Baines captioned a photo on Instagram, referring to his partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Baines (@cambaines)

The musician added that he wasn’t hurt in the crash. “I’m totally fine. Probably still in shock but physically ok. just as bad a usual anyway.”

“The other person who hit me was apparently on the phone at the time. Stay off the god damn phone while driving!” He wrote.

Baines told The Music that he can remember clearly what happened after the other car hit him.

“The car rolled twice, so I thought I’d be worse off. It went onto its roof, wheels and then back onto the roof and then airbags were everywhere.

“I can still remember everything. I didn’t hit my head or anything. I just undid the seatbelt, grabbed the door and got out of there. Then there were like 30 people there within five minutes.”

Aside from the accident, Baines told the publication that Bodyjar have “something special” to announce for this year.

Melbourne punk band Bodyjar hit the mainstream back in 2002 when they released their hit ‘One In A Million’. Since then, the rockers have released a steady stream of albums and will headline Sydney’s Sin Or Swim punk cruise on March 12 alongside Gyroscope.

For more on this topic, follow the Punk Observer.