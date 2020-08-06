Bon Iver has unleashed a brand new single, ‘AUATC’, and it boasts a spectacular roster of collaborators, including vocal contributions from Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis.

The track, an acronym for Ate Up All Their Cake, arrives with a statement, condemning capitalism. I am thrilled that I’m not the only person that read Capitalist Realism during iso and subsequently had a crisis.

“Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond,” the band wrote.

Bon Iver are raising funds for five groups that are”working tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level”. Including Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Red Letter Grant (a female entrepreneur support network) the Equal Justice Initiative, the National Independent Venue Association, and 350.

“We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbours,” the statement continues.

“We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better.

“From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level.

“Please explore, support, and take action.”

The band ended the statement on a note that we think may be an allusion to a forthcoming Bon Iver album. “Enjoy Season Five: Episode 2,” it says.

The bands previous single, ‘PDLIF’ featured the words Season Five: Episode 1 on its artwork. As Bon Iver have four records under their belt, we are quite safely assuming that another one is en route.

Check out ‘AUATC’ by Bon Iver: