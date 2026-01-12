Bret McKenzie has announced a string of headline shows throughout Australia and New Zealand this year.

In support of his 2025-released second studio album, Freak Out City, the Flight of the Conchords legend will perform shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland.

Following its release last August, McKenzie has toured throughout the US and UK and will now head our way for headline performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“The first album, Songs Without Jokes, I was almost obsessively trying to not be funny. I was trying to do something different. And if I came up with a funny idea, I wouldn’t use it. Having toured that album and having made that album, now I’m far more relaxed about songs being funny, songs being heartfelt, songs being serious,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a recent interview.

“I don’t really mind. And so it just depends if it’s a song I’m into. This record I started writing when we were touring the last one and the songs I road tested… some of them, they’re not comedy songs, but there’s some humour in the lyrics and it’s a pretty playful album.

“I think this album is much more me having fun in the studio. It’s still about modern life, but it’s a more optimistic, playful look on it. I think, you know, I think I’ve got the 70s sound going on, the sort of retro-y band sound that I love. My influences are coming through and the people I love and the studio style. But the song material is me reflecting on modern life. The last album I was perhaps a little more pessimistic. And this time, I guess I’m a little more hopeful… a little more optimistic in my outlook.”

Read the full interview here.

Presale tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday, January 15th, before general public tickets go on sale from 9am local time on Friday, January 16th.

Check out all of the dates below and click here for more details.

BRET MCKENZIE 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Friday, March 20th

Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, March 25th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, March 27th

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, April 2nd

Meow Nui, Wellington

Sunday, April 5th

The Hollywood, Auckland