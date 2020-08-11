Queen rocker Brian May has shared a terrifying footage of bushfires raging outside his house in Surrey while thanking firefighters for saving his home.

May wrote over Instagram, “I never imagined it could happen here in leafy, and normally damp, Surrey, England.

“We supported the fight against the immense fires in Australia, and watched sadly as fires ravaged California, but to see this happen in my own home county has been shocking and traumatic…”

He continued to thank firefighters for their efforts, saying: “Today we were able to begin to thank the amazing firefighters who risked their lives to contain this huge and treacherous wild furnace on the heath land of Sunningdale Golf Course – which actually adjoins my property.”

May continued, “These pictures show Anne Brummer and I this afternoon, surveying the forest fire which is still smouldering less than a mile from my own house and studio, and the fond relics of my entire life,” he explained over Instagram.

Telling viewers the fire had driven him out of his home, along with hundreds of other residents were also evacuated, the Queen rocker revealed: “Yesterday, I was rescuing as many precious things from my house as was practicable, under threat of the whole thing going up in flames, but praying that the horror would not happen.”

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hitmaker later updated “Today my prayers were answered – the fire is under control, but the danger is not over. While this dry heatwave lasts there is still a massive risk of a flare-up leading to disaster.”

It’s not the first time Brian May has voiced his support fir firefighters, previously blasting government funding cuts to the NHS and fire services.

He wrote: “Just as the Government cuts sent the NHS into battle hideously crippled by lack of funding, the same lack of vision has rendered this country vulnerable to fires – with a fire fighting service criminally cut back in manpower and resources.

“Something has gone terribly wrong with our leaders’ decision-making process. As long as we prioritise short-term economic gains over the lives of our people and the welfare of those who protects us, we will be a nation continually in danger.”

Check out Brian May sharing the Surrey bush fire: