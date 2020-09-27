Back in May, Queen guitarist Brian May revealed that he had been admitted to hospital after suffering a small heart attack that left him “very near death.”

The health woes first began for May after the 72-year-old musician tore his buttock muscles during a gardening stint — an incident that illuminated another underlying health condition. Whilst in the hospital getting an MRI for hi gluteus maximus tear, doctors discovered that May was suffering a compressed sciatic nerve, that made it feel like “someone was putting a screwdriver” in his back.

Shortly after the incident, May suffered a small heart attack.

In a new interview with The Times, May delved into his recovery journey, revealing that it has been a “long climb back” filled with complications, and a close brush with death.

“I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me,” he revealed.

“The heart attack was a symbol of an arterial disease, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” the 73-year-old questioned. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

May used his experience to encourage people in their “autumn years” to be wary of their health. “What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be, and I would get it checked if I were you,” he said. “I was actually very near death [but] I didn’t die. I came out and I would have been full of beans if it hadn’t been for the leg.”