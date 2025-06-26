Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed as respiratory arrest, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health’s death certificate.

The Beach Boys legend, who passed away on June 11th, also had sepsis and cystitis listed as contributing factors to his death.

The death certificate, first obtained by TMZ and reported by Rolling Stone, was released two weeks after Wilson’s passing at 81 years of age. According to the American CPR Care Association, respiratory arrest “occurs when a person’s breathing completely ceases, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body. This condition can quickly progress to cardiac arrest if not treated immediately.”

The autopsy also revealed that Wilson suffered from several additional health issues at the time of his death, including obstructive sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory failure, and neurodegenerative disorder. Earlier this year, in February 2024, Wilson’s family had disclosed that the singer was suffering from dementia.

At the time of Wilson’s death, his family did not share the cause, releasing a statement that read: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

The Beach Boys also paid tribute to their bandmate with a heartfelt statement: “The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of the Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever.”

The statement continued, “His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own. Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom — music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.”

Wilson is widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters and producers in popular music history, having crafted the Beach Boys’ distinctive sound and penned numerous classics that defined an era of American music. His innovative approach to composition, arrangement, and studio production revolutionised the recording industry and continues to influence musicians across generations.