Brisbane Festival has announced its blockbuster 2025 program.

Running from September 5–27th, the festival will feature 106 productions and 1,069 performances across 23 days, with 2,260 artists involved and 21 world premieres. More than 39% of the events will be free to attend.

Tivoli in the Round returns at one of Brisbane’s key live venues. This year’s lineup features indie garage-pop band Phantastic Ferniture, electronic duo Odd Mob, blues artist C.W. Stoneking, and emerging acts Wolters, Franck, and Juicy Romance, all performing in an intimate, in-the-round setting.

Night at the Parkland will host outdoor concerts at Roma Street Parkland, bringing together some of Australia’s best-known artists. The lineup includes ICEHOUSE, Lime Cordiale with Jack River, Xavier Rudd, Amy Shark, Grinspoon, Cut Copy with KLP, and James Johnston.

Other musical highlights include performances from John Butler, Sarah Blasko, UK act Wunderhorse, Winston Surfshirt, INDO Warehouse, and JADE Ensemble, a mix of local and international talent covering a wide range of styles and sounds.

Adding a local focus, Community Choir: The Musical brings together non-professional performers in a new production featuring original songs and light-hearted storytelling. The work is a celebration of community, shared experience, and the power of music to bring people together.

Brisbane Serenades also returns, offering a series of free outdoor concerts across the city. Events include Pasifika Made at Brisbane Powerhouse, Manly Serenades at George Clayton Park, Moorooka Block Party at Peggs Park, and St Lucia Serenades at the University of Queensland, each reflecting the character of its local community.

“This year’s program is a love letter to Brisbane — bold, joyful, and created with and for the city,” said Artistic Director Louise Bezzina. “My final festival is a celebration of everything Brisbane Festival has become: a world-class event with a fiercely local heart.

“From world premieres to deeply resonant community works, this year’s program is ambitious in scale and grounded in storytelling, deeply connected to the people and places that make this city so special.”

Tickets and full program details are available at brisbanefestival.com.au.