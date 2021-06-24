As reported by Jezebel, fans have set-up, seeing the #FreeBritney protest outside of the superior court where Britney Spears’ digital trial was being held.

Among the group of Spears’ loyal supporters, there was one fan in particular, who you could say was much was dedicated than the rest.

As photos via Jezebel reveal, outside of the court, the fan shaved her head – as Spears once did – an empowering moment of protest which speaks volumes in terms of calling out the justice system that saw Spears ultimately being forced into the conservatorship.

One dedicated #FreeBritney protest member shaved their head for the cause

Spears’ 23-minute court address via Zoom saw Britney delve into the abusive, controlling system the conservatorship imposed on her. Claiming that she was put on the “strong drug” Lithium, and forced to work. Britney also detailed that she did not have control over her body, that she was not allowed to get married or have another child and an IUD was implanted against her well.

She also requested that her testimony remained public for all to hear, as she said the public “They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life. It should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”

During the trial, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Britney said, “I just want my life back.”

Britney requested that the arrangement end, “without having to be evaluated,” adding, “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change.”

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” she said. “And honestly I want to be able to sue my family.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

As reported by The New York Times, Spears first voiced concern over her father’s conservatorship back in 2014.

