Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne, has issued a statement in support of removing Jamie Spears as her daughter’s conservator.

In the mounting legal battle around Britney Spears’ conservatorship, the pop-star’s mother has finally taken a stand against her husband and Spears’ father, Jamie Spears. In a lengthy statement, Lynne Spears — who until now had rarely gone on record about the conservatorship — has seconded her daughter’s request to remove Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.

In the 13-point statement, Lynne Spears discloses that she became involved in the conservatorship at a “time of crisis”, because she “wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter the conservatee, which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case.”

Spears has also claimed that Jamie Spears’ ‘absolute’ control of Ms. Spears’ life, as well as many of the decisions made during the conservatorship did not sit well with her.

“[Britney] was being treated by a sports enhancement doctor hired by Mr. Spears, [who] was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.” she says in the statement.

“I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure,” she continues, corroborating what Ms. Spears said in her testimony to judge Brenda Penny in June.

Spears also claims that at all times, Jamie Spears had complete knowledge of every development and was in charge of approving and paying for them, exercising ‘microscopic’ control over the star’s life.

“Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior,” said Lynne Spears, going on to echo Ms. Spears’ request of having Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship.

“It is clear to me that [Jamie] is incapable of putting [Britney’s] interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level. And that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter.”

The statement comes shortly after Mathew Rosengart — who succeeded Spears’ lawyer of 13 years, Sam Ingham — filed a petition to remove her father and instate public accountant Jason Rubin as the conservator of her estate. In his petition, Rosengart alleged misconduct on various accounts, most importantly claiming that Jamie Spears had “dissipated” his daughter’s multi-million dollar fortune.

Read Lynne Spears’ full statement: