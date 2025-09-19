Budjerah has released his first single of the year.

The multiple ARIA Award winner has opened a new chapter with “Want You Back”, out today via Warner Music Australia. It’s Budjerah’s first release since last year’s “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”.

“Want You Back” pays homage to the music of the ’90s and ’00s which Budjerah loved growing up. Listen below.

Produced by Om’Mas Keith (Frank Ocean, John Legend) and written by MSquared (Michael Paynter and Michael Delorenzis), the single serves as the first taste of the young star’s forthcoming debut album, according to a press release.

“I recorded a demo of this song a few years ago and I couldn’t let it go,” Budjerah says. “I’m so inspired by uptempo music and dance at this point in my life. In many of the hard times I’ve had over the last few years, especially having to take a break from performing, dancing always made me happy.

“The demo of this song was on my playlist during my dance practice. I hope this song inspires others the same way it did for me and find ways to have fun even when you’re having troubles in your life.”

Budjerah hasn’t been idle since the release of previous single “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”. He embarked on a national headline tour, and performed at last year’s 2024 ARIA Awards with CYRIL and Becca Hatch.

Looking ahead, he’s set to support Jacob Banks in Brisbane next month, followed by headline slots at Bell Beats Music And Arts Festival in Cowra and Dream Aloud Festival in Cairns.

Budjerah featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Future of Music’ series last year, our list of 25 of the most exciting and innovative artists from Australia and Aotearoa we believe are destined for the very top.

“Multiple ARIA Awards before the age of 22. Best New Artist winner at the 2023 Rolling Stone Australia Awards. Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour mate. Budjerah has already conquered Australia, and now the young pop sensation is coming for the rest of the world,” the publication wrote.

“To discover Budjerah’s singing is to imagine what an older generation of Australians must have felt like encountering John Farnham for the first time: heart-wrenching, soul-stirring voices that will be listened to and remembered for decades to come.”

Budjerah’s “Want You Back” is out now via Warner Music Australia.