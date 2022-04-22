Multi-platinum selling British singer-songwriter Calum Scott has announced a November tour of Australia and New Zealand.

It will Scott’s first time in the two country’s since 2018. The tour kicks off in Perth on Saturday, November 5th, visiting Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before finishing in Auckland on Tuesday, November 15th (see full details below).

“This year couldn’t really get any better and then I go ahead and release headline tour dates in Australia and New Zealand!” the singer says. “Literally cannot wait to be back in two countries I never thought I’d have the opportunity to visit let alone have my own show in – mind blown!

I am coming with my band, with brand new music and with the same love for these countries that I left with in 2018. After the last few years we’ve all had, I promise these shows are going to be magic.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29th at 12pm AEST. Frontier Members can get pre-sale access on Tuesday, April 26th at 12pm AEST via frontiertouring.com/calumscott.

The tour announcement follows the release of Scott’s latest single ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’, a song about heartbreak and lost love. It’s taken from his yet to be announced second album, which is set for release later this year. That album will be the follow-up to Scott’s first full-length record Only Human, which was a top five chart entry in the U.K. and Australia in 2018.

Scott first rose to fame after competing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, impressing the judges with his sparse cover of ‘Dancing On My Own’. His version of the Robyn classic was then independently released, peaking at number two on the U.K. and ARIA Singles chart. The now 9x ARIA Platinum single also earned Scott a nomination for British Single of the Year at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’ by Calum Scott:

Calum Scott Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 26th (12pm AEST) via frontiertouring.com/calumscott

General public sale begins Friday, April 29th (12pm AEST)

Saturday, November 5th

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth, WA*

oztix.com.au

Tuesday, November 8th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC*

oztix.com.au

Friday, November 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW**

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, November 12th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD*

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday, November 15th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ*

ticketmaster.co.nz

*18+

**Licensed All Ages