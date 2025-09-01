Camila Cabello has publicly supported her former bandmates following Fifth Harmony’s surprise reunion performance at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Dallas.

The girl group, minus Cabello, took the stage together for the first time in seven years on Sunday night, performing their biggest hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home” to an enthusiastic crowd.

Cabello, who departed the group in 2016 to pursue her solo career, was performing her own show in Sydney, Australia, making her attendance impossible. However, she demonstrated her support by liking a video of the reunion performance and commenting with four heart emojis on the post (as per Rolling Stone).

The four remaining members – Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani – delivered a polished performance that felt remarkably seamless despite the extended hiatus. The group also revealed a new logo and merchandise during the show, whilst creating a WeVerse account to connect with fans.

Fifth Harmony strategically built anticipation for their return throughout Sunday, reactivating their dormant X account with a “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree” post. Jane added to the excitement with an Instagram post stating, “The impossible is possible. Full of gratitude today.” The group’s official website was also updated to display “coming soon,” further fuelling speculation about future plans.

The reunion comes at a particularly opportune moment, as Fifth Harmony’s songs “Work From Home” and “All in My Head” have experienced significant resurgences on TikTok, introducing their music to a new generation of listeners.

Relations between all five original members have remained cordial in recent years. They collectively celebrated the 10th anniversary of Fifth Harmony’s formation in 2022, and united to congratulate Normani following the release of her debut album. Cabello has been particularly supportive, sharing videos of herself dancing to “Work From Home” with girl group Katseye and revealing in December 2024 that she and Normani were “getting back” to their previously close friendship.

The Dallas performance has intensified speculation about whether the original five-member lineup might eventually reunite.