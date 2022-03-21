Camp Cope have shared new single ‘Jealous’, another taste from their highly-anticipated new album Running with the Hurricane.

With their third album just days away from release – it’s out this Friday, March 25th – the Melbourne trio have dropped the third single from the record.

‘Jealous’ showcases everything that the alternative rockers do so well: it’s a moodily strummed song, contending with a past relationship that might not have been the healthiest but still has some meaning.

“You love me tender, you don’t love me at all / Invite me over for another sleepless night against the wall,” Georgia Maq soberly sighs at the beginning. “Still got my collar on / It used to choke me out / I never really was into it, but I’m sentimental now,” she concedes later.

‘Jealous’ follows the release of previous singles ‘Blue’ and the album’s title track. The album takes its name from the song ‘Running With The Hurricane’ by the Australian folk group Redgum, whose member Hugh McDonald is the late father of Maq.

It was recorded and produced by the band alongside Anna Laverty (Pinch Points, Nick Cave) at Sing Sing Studios. Courtney Barnett and Shauna Boyle (Cable Ties) also provided additional instrumentation.

Running with the Hurricane comes four years after the release of How To Socialise & Make Friends: that was their most commercially successful album to date, peaking at number six on the ARIA Album Chart.

The band are also set to tour in support of their new album around Australia (see full dates here). They’re also set to play Pitchfork Festival in July, their only North American show announced this year so far.

Running with the Hurricane is set for release this Friday via Poison City Records, and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Jealous’ by Camp Cope: