Canadian punk favourites Cancer Bats are descending on Australia once again, which will be their first visit since the world turned upside down in 2020.

Toronto’s hardcore punks will head to Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Adelaide this June (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by FANGZ at some shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5th at 10am AEST. Tickets are available via Destroy All Lines.

In the post-apocalyptic haze of the pandemic, Cancer Bats have shed their skin, emerging leaner without founding guitarist Scott Middleton. Far from a setback, though, they’ve hit the ground running as a three-piece alongside touring musician Jackson Landry.

Cancer Bats last album, Psychic Jailbreak, was released two years ago, earning plaudits from critics and fans alike. And Cancer Bats have always been critical favourites in their home country, racking up five Juno Awards nominations throughout their career.

“Cancer Bats are doing what they do better than ever. Considering they were already in a league of their own, that is saying a lot,” Kerrang! wrote of Psychic Jailbreak in a four-star review.

“‘Psychic Jailbreak’ encapsulates the party atmosphere, positivity and goddamn heavy riffs that only Cancer Bats can produce. As they return to the ‘road dog’ life, this record is one that will reverberate across all the sweat-stained pits the world has to offer,” Punktastic wrote about the album.

Cancer Bats 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com/tours/cancer-bats

Thursday, June 13th

The Brightside Outdoors, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 14th

The Newcastle Hotel, Mulubinba/Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, June 15th

Crowbar, Eora/Sydney, NSW**

Sunday, June 16th

Crowbar, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Monday, June 17th

The Basement, Ngambri/Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, June 19th

Stay Gold, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 20th Stay Gold

Naarm/Melbourne, VIC**

Friday, June 21st Jive

Tarntayna/Adelaide, SA

**Bat Sabbath shows – FANGZ not appearing