Cardi B has shared a series of tweets criticising online bullying of the late Mac Miller, who passed away in September 2018.

Mac Miller passed away in September 2018 following an accidental overdose — he was 26. Miller’s final album, Swimming, was nominated for Best Rap Award at the 2019 Grammy Awards posthumously.

In a now-private tweet, one Twitter user criticised the Grammy’s decision to invite Miller’s family to the 2019 ceremony. A sentiment that Cardi B was not having a bar of.

“His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you?,” she wrote. “I hate when ya make hate tweets like this go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Making fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi delved into her relationship with social media, acknowledging that although she uses it as a platform for self-expression — it takes a considerable toll on her mental health.

“This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain,” she continued. “Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like ‘flop”NBC.'”

In an interview with Billboard following news that Mac Miller had passed away, Cardi B mused that she hopes the overdose wasn’t a reaction to the isolation of fame. “I feel like people don’t know that fame brings you a lot of sadness, a lot of pressure, and I just hope that now, he’s in a better place,” she said.